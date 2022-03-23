Manchester United target's representatives asking for huge signing-on fee - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly demanding a huge £25 million signing-on fee amidst interest from Manchester United.

The German centre-back is out of contract this summer and has been touted with moves to the Red Devils, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Journalist Duncan Castles has revealed the huge sum it could take for any side to take Rudiger to their club.

He told The Transfer Window Podcast (via the Express and TeamTalk):

"The news we have today is the financial terms that currently Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is asking to sign a new contract at whichever of the elite European football clubs can be convinced to take him. He's doing what a number of these well-known players, whose contracts are running down, is doing and offering his services to the top clubs."

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the… Antonio Rudiger asking elite clubs for €30m signing on fee and wage increase. Antonio Rudiger asking elite clubs for €30m signing on fee and wage increase. podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the… https://t.co/OaQVixjLHV

He added:

"Real Madrid have been one of the candidates, Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich. The price that his representatives are asking for is £25 million signing-on fee and a basic wage of at least £5 m after tax each year. This is for a player who turned 29 this month; he is in the best season of his Chelsea career, a centre point of Thomas Tuchel's defence."

Apart from Rudiger, Chelsea could also lose their captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer.

Manchester United seeking defensive reinforcements this summer

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United are looking for defensive reinforcements. They have endured a disappointing season at the back, despite the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

There are likely to be many ins and outs at Old Trafford following the arrival of a new permanent manager next season. Erik ten Hag of Ajax appears to be the frontrunner for the job.

He could oversee huge changes in defence as he seeks to return Manchester United to the top of English football. Red Devils captain Harry Maguire has had a season to forget, with many lamenting his performances and asking him to be stripped of the club's captaincy.

Fichajes (via Manchester Evening News) has reported that the former Leicester City defender could be one of several star names offloaded by United this summer.

Rashhford @Kwasigazy Is there anyway the UK government can sanction Maguire to Chelsea and Rudiger + Kante to Manchester United ?? Is there anyway the UK government can sanction Maguire to Chelsea and Rudiger + Kante to Manchester United ??

Another name that could be on the way out of the 13-time Premier League champions is Eric Bailly. TheMirror reported in January that the defender could move to AC Milan, having found first-team opportunities difficult to come by recently.

United have been recently linked with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who could be an intriguing alternative to Rudiger, should the German's signing-on fee dissuade United.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Rio Ferdinand: "I would sign Marquinhos and the Uruguayan from Barcelona [Ronald Aráujo] if I were in Manchester United board." Rio Ferdinand: "I would sign Marquinhos and the Uruguayan from Barcelona [Ronald Aráujo] if I were in Manchester United board." https://t.co/3XCsENEeZ7

Araujo has been hugely impressive at Barcelona this season and has been one of the key players in Xavi's turnaround at the Camp Nou.

According to El Nacional, United could be preparing a £33.6 million offer for the Uruaguayan, who has a year left to run on his deal with the Blaugrana. However, it is supposedly Rudiger they feel could be an astute piece of business, given that he has proven Premier League experience.

He is also a UEFA Champions League winner, having won the competition with Chelsea last season. The German has been instrumental in Thomas Tuchel's transformation at the club.

