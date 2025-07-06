Manchester United target set to join rival Premier League side in deal worth €80m: Reports

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, a Manchester United target, is reportedly set to join Arsenal in a deal worth €80 million. The 27-year-old is coming off a brilliant season.

Gyokeres struck an impressive 54 times and also delivered 13 assists in 52 games across competitions. That includes 39 strikes and eight assists in 33 outings in the Primeira Liga, as Sporting defended their title, finishing two points clear of Porto (80).

Although he's contracted to the Estadio Jose Alvalade till 2028, Gyokeres has been the subject of interest from Premier League bigwigs United and the Gunners. As reported by Maisfutebol (via Centredevils), Mikel Arteta's seem to have stolen a march on their domestic rivals, with a deal expected to be concluded on Sunday.

Gyokeres' rich haul saw finish behind only Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe in the race for the European Golden Boot, despite scoring more league goals than the Frenchman, owing to the Primeira Liga's lesser UEFA co-offecient (1.5) compared to the EPL (2).

The Gunners, meanwhile, are coming off a third-straight second-placed Premier League finish, while United finished a lowly 15th. Both sides fared well in Europe, though, with Arteta's side losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, while United fell to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes laments compatriot Diogo Jota's untimely demise

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (right)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes were among many from the footballing fraternity who expressed their condolences to Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota, who was involved in a fatal car crash earlier this week.

Jota, and his younger brother, Andre, were on their way from Porto to Santander to catch a ferry back to England to report for pre-season training when their Lamborghini experienced a tyre blowout while overtaking and went off the road.

The incident in the Spanish province of Zamora killed both brothers, as reported by the Guardia Civil. Jota was recovering from a minor surgery and was advised against flying by his doctor.

Fernandes, who attended Jota's funeral service in Portugal, posted on Instgram (as per United's website):

“Friend, colleague, and companion in a thousand battles. It’s hard to understand how it’s possible for someone to leave so soon. “May you and your brother find the peace you need to look after those who lost you so suddenly and so soon. My condolences to all your family.”

Other Manchester United players, past and present, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire also offered their condolences.

