Manchester United target wants Old Trafford move, transfer blocked by 30-year-old star refusing to leave: Reports

Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer. However, the Red Devils are unable to make a move for the Frenchman, as they have been unable to offload Harry Maguire.

As per L'Equipe, Pavard is keen on joining Manchester United despite interest from Arsenal. The defender wants to work under Erik ten Hag and has informed the German side that he will only consider a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also interested in signing the defender but need to offload a player before making a move due to FFP issues. They want to sell Maguire this summer and also agreed a deal with West Ham United.

However, the Englishman refused to leave, and reports suggest that he wanted the Old Trafford side to pay off the wages he will miss out if he moves to the London Stadium.

Alan Smith reckons Manchester United are making mistake with Harry Maguire

Alan Smith has urged Erik ten Hag to reconsider his decision regarding Harry Maguire. He reckons the Manchester United defender is good enough and is unfairly treated by the Dutch manager.

Smith told Gambling Zone that the centre-back could play 20 games and be consistent:

"Realistically, I think Harry Maguire knows he's not going to play every game; he's probably come to terms with that. But I think it will be up to Harry if he stays or goes.

"I suspect Ten Hag doesn't want him to go because to go clos,e you want those type of people at your club. He could play 20 games and be really consistent."

Smith added:

"When he first came, there was a lot of pressure after that price tag to give him the armband anyway, and both pressures must have been difficult for him. It might help him to release some pressure if he stays.

"You look at other clubs, and to compete, you need four class centre-backs to compete or at least three. He's probably got a bigger part to play than people think. If they want to win the league and be successful in Europe they will need strength in depth. It will be up to Maguire if he needs first-team football every week."

Manchester United stripped Harry Maguire of his captaincy earlier this season and handed the armband to Bruno Fernandes. The Englishman expressed his shock at the decision but vowed to fight for his place.