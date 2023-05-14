Manchester United told to pay £50 million to sign 21-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Everton have reportedly slapped a price tag of £50 million on Amadou Onana amid interest from Manchester United.

Onana, 21, has emerged as one of the few positives in the Toffees' underwhelming season since joining from LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer. He has scored one goal and laid out two assists in 32 games across competitions.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with pace and tackling, the Hoffenheim academy graduate has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester United, as per Football Insider. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has urged the Red Devils board to launch a move for the star, who has impressed with his physicality.

According to the aforementioned website, Everton are willing to accept offers in the region of £50 million to let Onana depart if they get relegated. However, Sean Dyche's side will look to convince the player to stay if they remain in the top flight.

Onana, whose deal at Goodison Park expires in 2027, could prove to be a good signing for the Red Devils, considering his age and potential. With Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in their 30s and Scott McTominay likely to depart in the summer, Onana would get first-team minutes in Ten Hag's team.

Considering his good performances at Lille, Onana was handed his first senior Belgium cap in June 2022. He was a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World cup, playing twice.

Manchester United plotting move for ex-Premier League star

According to NapoliCalcioLive, Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to secure the 46-cap Cameroon international's signature.

Anguissa, 27, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Serie A this season. He has helped Gli Azzurri win the league this term, registering three goals and seven assists in 41 games across competitions.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is uninterested in selling Anguissa in light of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's potential exits. He's keen to help Luciano Spalletti retain most of his Scudetto-winning squad.

Anguissa, whose deal expires in 2025, joined the Serie A outfit initially on loan from Fulham in 2021. The Manchester United-linked star finalised a permanent deal worth £14 million last summer.

