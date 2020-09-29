Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have £136m bid rejected for Ansu Fati, United in talks with Edinson Cavani, and more - 29th September 2020

Manchester United have just under a week to add to their lone signing Donny van de Beek who arrived from Ajax during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils are also looking to trim their squad ahead of the new season, with a number of players expected to leave before the transfer window closes on October 5, 2020.

On that note, here is the latest from Old Trafford on 29th September 2020.

Manchester United's £136m bid for Ansu Fati rejected by Barcelona

Manchester United have had a £136 million bid rejected for winger Ansu Fati earlier in September, according to Teamtalk. The 17-year-old has been a revelation for Barcelona, becoming the club's youngest player to score in La Liga last season.

The left-winger, already a full Spain international, is destined for great things. Fati scored two goals against Villareal to begin the Ronald Koeman era at Barcelona with a win, in the process showing the world a glimpse of his abilities.

Barcelona are unlikely to sell the youngster who they consider to be one of the future stars of the club. Fati has a contract with the Catalan giants till 2024.

Manchester United are looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes

Manchester United have started talks with Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic (available on loan), according to Di Marzio. Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer has previously hinted that he is looking to add to his striking ranks while alluding to the time when he was a player at the club.

You need competition for places at Manchester United. If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place.

I've been here myself for so many years as a striker, and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in. We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better. We're too far away from where we need to be and want to be.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Anthony Martial and Odion Ighalo as number 9s although Marcus Rashford has previously played in that position, and Mason Greenwood has donned the lone striker role during his time at the Manchester United academy.

AC Milan want Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot

Italian giants AC Milan are looking to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan, according to Sky Italia. However, the Red Devils are more interested in selling the youngster permanently.