Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offer swap deal for Grealish, wonderkid confirms Man Utd move and more — 19th August 2020

In a press conference before the Europa League semifinal against Sevilla, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjer admitted that his team still had some way to go to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

In the upcoming transfer window, the Norwegian will look to invest on new players in a bid to close the gap on Manchester United's arch-rivals. Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 19th August 2020.

Manchester United to offer Sergio Romero in a swap deal for Jack Grealish

Manchester United will offer goalkeeper Sergio Romero as part of a swap deal to land Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to the Express.

The 33-year-old has impressed in Cup games for Manchester United but has been the understudy of David de Gea for most of his 5-year stint at the club. He is now looking to leave Old Trafford with one year left in his contract.

Aston Villa are also looking for a goalkeeper to upgrade from former Liverpool man Pepe Reina. However, Villa reportedly value Grealish at over £60 million, so any deal will involve a significant amount of cash.

I think it’s about time we spoke about why Sergio Romero plays in cup competitions and then gets dropped for semis? Especially when DeGea has been woeful. I think that decision is wrong. Thoughts everyone? We’ve lost 3 semi finals this year!!! #mufc 🔴🔴 — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) August 17, 2020

Marc Jurado 'confirms' Manchester United transfer

Former Barcelona wonderkid Marc Jurado has confirmed his transfer to Manchester United through a post on Instagram.

The 16-year-old right-bakc who is touted to make the move to Old Trafford, commented on a Bruno Fernandes post on Instagram: "We move, keep fighting".

The right-back is expected to join up with the U-18s, with Manchester United reportedly promising Jurado a clear pathway to the first-team. The former La Masia man is considered one of the best in his age group.

Marc Jurado all but confirms move to United - by replying to Bruno Fernandes on Instagram #mufc https://t.co/GTlJ180324 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 19, 2020

Manchester United eye swap deal with Inter Milan

Milan Skriniar of FC Internazione compete for the ball with Felipe Caicedo of SS Lazio

Manchester United eye a swap deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, with Chris Smalling moving the other way, according to Sport Witness.

Skriniar has been out of favour under manager Antonio Conte and has been unable to get into the starting-lineup for the Italian side who are aiming to win the Europa League.

Chris Smalling has proved his mettle in the Serie A during a loan spell at AS Roma, with his performances attracting interest from a number of Italian sides and West Ham United in the Premier League.

Manchester United are in the market for a left-sided defender to compliment Harry Maguire, and Skriniar could prove to be a great option in that regard.

Manchester United want €50m double deal for Brazilian duo

Juventus' Brazilian duo Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro is available for a cut-price of €50 million, according to Calciomercato.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has preferred to sign younger talent, might be tempted by the price tag for the South American duo. Manchester United are in the market for a left-back and right-winger, two positions that could be filled ably by Sandro and Costa respectively.