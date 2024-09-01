Manchester United unconvinced about new signing despite making big move - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly not convinced about new attacker Joshua Zirkzee, who they snapped up from Bologna this summer. The Dutchman scored on his United debut in the Premier League opener against Fulham.

As per BBC, the Premier League giants signed the attacker in a move reportedly worth £36.5 million. It was slightly above his release clause of €40 million (£33.6 million), but the Red Devils will pay it over three years to stay within the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

While he scored against the Cottagers, he did so from the bench and also didn't start in the 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion last week. As per The Athletic (via Football Transfers), Zirkzee wasn't United's first-choice attacker. They had their eyes on Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but the player opted to remain at his current side.

A move for Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin didn't materialise as the Red Devils sought a back-up option with Premier League experience after signing Zirkzee. The Dutchman is coming off a 12-goal season with Bologna, propelling them to the UEFA Champions League but hardly featured for the Netherlands in their run to the Euro 2024 semi-final (lost 2-1 to England).

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United made an underwhelming start to their 2024-25 campaign, as they lost to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. After taking a late lead through Alejandro Garnacho, they conceded an equaliser to Bernardo Silva.

In the ensuing shootout, the Red Devils led 3-1, but misses from Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans meant that the Cityzens won 7-6. Erik ten Hag's side registered their first win of the season by beating Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford, with new signing Zirkzee netting a late winner off the bench.

However, despite dominating proceedings, the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in their next outing. Former United boy Danny Welbeck's opener was cancelled out by Amad Diallo, but after Garnacho had a potential winner chalked off for offside in the build-up, Joao Pedro produced a 95th-winner for Brighton.

Up next, Manchester United host their arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The two sides drew 2-2 at Old Trafford in their last meeting in April, in the league, weeks after United had won 4-3 in extra time in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Arne Slot's side have won their opening two games without conceding as they seek to win their second Premier League title, adding to their maiden success in 2020.

