Manchester United unlikely to sign ex-Chelsea man from PL rivals in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to snap up former Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in January.

Erik ten Hag's side are fighting through a defensive crisis, with two key first-team centre-backs - Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane - out injured. Full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also sidelined, severely limiting the side's options in the defensive third.

The Premier League giants are on the lookout for centre-back options when the transfer window reopens in January. As per Football Insider, one of them is Guehi, who has impressed for Palace since arriving from the Blues in 2021 in a £20 million deal.

In 91 appearances across competitions - including nine games this season - he has contributed five goals and an assist. However, Palace are under no pressure to sell him, as Guehi is contracted with them till 2026.

Moreover, the player is happy to stay at the club till at least next summer, so a mid-season move to Old Trafford seems unlikely.

Manchester United receive Casemiro boost

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is back in training for his national side Brazil. The 31-year-old had injured his ankle in the 1-1 home tie with Venezuela on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier and was substituted 11 minutes from time.

As per Globo Esporte, his ankle was severely swollen on the next day. However, Evening Standard (as per Man Utd News) has reported that the midfielder is back in training ahead of the Selecao's trip to Uruguay on Tuesday (October 17).

Casemiro has bagged four goals and an assist this competition but has been poor in holding the ball. Nevertheless, his return to Brazil training is a huge boost for a United side missing many players due to injuries.

However, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian starts at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21), as he was subbed off in the Brentford defeat at half-time.

Manchester United are 10th in the Premier League, with 12 points from eight games, losing four. They're eight points adrift of leaders Tottenham Hotspur.