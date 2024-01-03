Manchester United want to sign Premier League star who rejected Chelsea last summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The winger rejected a move to Chelsea in the summer to sign a new deal with the London club.

As per the Evening Standard, Olise is seen as one of the first players Manchester United will target under the minority ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The publication adds that the winger has a new release clause, which is more than the £35 million one he had before penning his current deal.

Olise's new deal sees him get £100k per week at Palace, but Manchester United are ready to pay him a lot more. The Red Devils see him as the ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has been banned from the first team by Erik ten Hag. The Englishman is on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Chelsea are still interested in Olise while Liverpool and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the winger.

Arsenal told to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target

Arsenal have been urged to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace by Janusz Michallik. The former USMNT star reckons the forward is the ideal player to compete with Bukayo Saka and also put pressure on Gabriel Martinelli, as he can play on both wings.

Michallik said on ESPN FC:

"You know the name that they've gone after, and I think it's worth mentioning because Arsenal could use a player like that, I think to a degree Liverpool could use a player like that, and the name of that player for Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool is Michael Olise.

"I know Liverpool are loaded, but Mo Salah, there's always that talk maybe he'll leave, maybe he'll go elsewhere. You'd like to have a player that's capable. Saka could use a player that challenges him. Olise could play probably on both sides. But part of their issue is that there's no time to ever rest these players."

Crystal Palace signed the Manchester United and Chelsea target for a reported £8 million deal in 2021 from Reading.