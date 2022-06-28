Manchester United will have to pay more than £115 million to Ajax to complete 2 signings - Reports 

Ajax are proving to be tough negotiators this summer as they have set mammoth price tags for Manchester United transfer targets Antony and Lisandro Martinez. As per The Sun, Ajax value Argentine centre-back Martinez at £45 million and Brazilian winger Antony at £70 million.

The Eredevisie giants have sold Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich for €18 million. They are now set to part ways with Cote d'Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller, who is close to joining Borussia Dortmund for €31 million, as per Bvbbuzz.

The Dutch giants believe they have the financial power to negotiate the right price for Antony and Martinez. They are aware of United's desperate need for reinforcements this summer, so they are unlikely to reduce their asking price.

United endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League and ending the season without a trophy. They have appointed former Ajax bos Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The Red Devils are facing a mass exodus this summer, as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are set to leave at the end of the month.

Ten Hag faces the onerous task of a rebuild at Old Trafford this summer. United are currently in talks with Barcelona to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Sky Sports.

Brazilian winger Antony has also emerged as one of Ten Hag's top transfer targets. The 22-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing ten assists in 32 games across competitions. That included two goals and four assists in seven UEFA Champions League games.

The Red Devils are also keen on signing Martinez. United conceded 57 goals in 38 league games last season. Harry Maguire endured one of the worst seasons of his career, while Victor Lindelof lacks the physical presence required to be a regular starter.

Martinez has made 120 appearances for Ajax in his three seasons at the club. His ball-playing ability and composure make him a good transfer target for Ten Hag, and potentially the ideal partner for Raphael Varane next season.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Manchester United 'will have to pay Ajax more than £115m' for transfer targets Antony and Lisandro Martinez this summer trib.al/6zvAG6Y Manchester United 'will have to pay Ajax more than £115m' for transfer targets Antony and Lisandro Martinez this summer trib.al/6zvAG6Y

Manchester United are expected to face stiff competition for Ajax stars Antony and Lisandro Martinez

Ajax Amsterdam vs Atalanta BC: Group D - UEFA Champions League

As per 90min, Chelsea could attempt to hijack Manchester United's move for Ajax winger Antony. The Blues have reportedly held preliminary discussions with the 22-year-old's agent to discuss the player's potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The west London club's lack of creativity and goals in attack was one of the reasons why they were unable to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. They are eager to make some attacking reinforcements this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have submitted a £34 million bid to Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. The Dutch giants are holding out for a higher fee, though. Manchester United, therefore, face stiff competition for the Ajax duo this summer.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far