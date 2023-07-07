Manchester United willing to loan out Mason Greenwood to summer target's club to strike deal - Reports

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United football director John Murtough is holding extensive talks with Atalanta for a loan deal for Mason Greenwood. This effort is made in a bid to strike a deal for the club's primary summer transfer target Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund, 20, scored ten goals and provided four assists in 34 games for the Red Devils across competitions last season. He's one of the most highly touted prospects across Europe.

The youngster is on the Red Devils' radar at the moment. However, they're yet to come on terms with Atalanta regarding a transfer fee. Murtough is believed to have held video calls with Hojlund. However, there have been suggestions that Atalanta value the player at €100 million.

The sum is quite exorbitant, to say the least. Hence, United are looking to use Greenwood on loan as an option. The Englishman has been acquitted of all his charges after being accused of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behavior and alleged rape by his partner Harriet Robson last year.

Mason Greenwood is set to return to football. The Red Devils are working on a loan for the player to ease him back into action, preferably away from the spotlight. Juventus and Atalanta have been touted as interested in Greenwood.

Loaning Greenwood to Atalanta could help Manchester United sign Hojlund. MEN has reported that Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos, who is also the head of SEG International Agency, is interested in bringing Hojlund to Old Trafford.

How many games has Mason Greenwood played for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood is one of the top young talents to come out of Manchester United's academy in recent years. However, off-the -ield issues damned the player's career last year.

Greenwood, though, is now set to return to competition. He has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. Greenwood has also represented England once.

Keeping aside his off-field struggles, there's no denying the fact that the 21-year-old is a fantastic player. His maturity on the field is beyond his tender age. Whether he can get his career back on track remains to be seen, though.

