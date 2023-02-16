Marcos Alonso's move from Chelsea to Barcelona deemed fraudulent by Spanish club - Reports

Marcos Alonso's move from Chelsea to Barcelona last summer has been reported to FIFA by Union Adarve, a Segunda Division team. They claim that they are to receive €103K from the deal as part of their formation rights.

As per AS and Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are set to face more investigations, and Alosno's move is the latest reason.

The Segunda Division team believe that Chelsea did not terminate the Spaniard's contract, but instead, it was clubbed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Stamford Bridge.

Union Adarve claim that they have information to verify that the two clubs held talks for the left-back, and it was not a free transfer. Barcelona are unconcerned by the latest accusations, as per a report in AS, but they will have to find answers should Union Adarve approach La Liga, and they start digging into the matter.

Marcos Alonso on leaving Chelsea for Barcelona

Despite playing in Real Madrid's youth setup, Marcos Alonso was delighted to join Barcelona. The Spaniard says that he always wanted to join the Camp Nou side and is happy to fulfil his dream.

Speaking to the Blaugrana's website, Alonso said:

"Now I am here at last. I'm very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barca. This is the next stage of my career, and I can't wait. It is very special to play for the team where my father was such a success. That's another important reason to be here. I remember when he brought me to see games at Camp Nou, so to be here now is incredible."

He added:

"I have had some words with the coach. I want to do what he wants of me and what the team needs. I have experience, and I want to offer that to the team. I know a lot of the players from playing for Spain or because they are old teammates. I'm looking forward to seeing them and sharing a dressing room with them."

Earlier in the season, Alonso said:

"Throughout my career, I always wanted to sign for Barca. It was my team since I was a child. I trialled Real Madrid reluctantly; my parents laughed at me, but it was the best way for me to develop."

The Blaugrana are in discussions to renew Alonso's contract, as he had joined on a one-year deal after leaving Chelsea.

