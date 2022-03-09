Marcus Rashford ‘unlikely’ to be named in England squad for upcoming friendlies amidst worrying Manchester United form - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is unlikely to be selected by England manager Gareth Southgate for upcoming friendlies, considering his indifferent form and lack of game time.

Rashford, 24, has had a woeful period at United this season. The player has hit just five goals and two assists in 24 games for the Red Devils. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the England striker is considering his future, with his United career on the rocks.

Sources tell me that he’s ‘concerned’ and bemused with his role within the team due to a lack of playing time. More on Marcus Rashford story. His contract expires in June 2023 but Man United have an option to extend for further season, I’m told. No decision made yet.Sources tell me that he’s ‘concerned’ and bemused with his role within the team due to a lack of playing time. More on Marcus Rashford story. His contract expires in June 2023 but Man United have an option to extend for further season, I’m told. No decision made yet. 🔴 #MUFCSources tell me that he’s ‘concerned’ and bemused with his role within the team due to a lack of playing time. https://t.co/tVGSf2uYfM

The latest news, via ESPN, suggests that the star could be omitted from Southgate's England squad for friendly games against Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire at the end of the month.

Mark Ogden believes the forward's FIFA World Cup aspirations could be in jeopardy. That is said to be one of the major reasons Rashford is contemplating leaving Old Trafford.

Under United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the 24-year-old has been afforded just two starts in his last 11 games.

It's a stark contrast to the heights Rashford hit in previous seasons, with the player being a main man for the Old Trafford outfit for most of his short career.

Will Marcus Rashford's poor form at Manchester United cost him a ticket to Qatar?

Rashford's goal of making the FIFA World Cup is under threat.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on November 21, with players showcasing their prowess to make Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Rashford's poor run of form this season at Old Trafford could lead to the forward missing out on selection, with many top wingers coming to the fore this season.

Rashford's Manchester United teammate Jadon Sancho, Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden, Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have impressed.

Even youngsters such as Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Conor Gallagher, Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey and West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen have a chance to make Southgate's squad.

It will be worrisome for Manchester United star Rashford, who was previously one of the first names in the England team.

The forward's versatility and experience may be something Southgate could miss. However, with only a 23-man squad to choose from, Rashford needs a huge turnaround in fortunes to make the team.

Reports of unrest have not helped as time is running out for Rashford. The Manchester-born player will hope to find his way back into Rangnick's first team and Southgate's.

