Marseille and AC Milan receive encouraging response in bid to sign out-of-favour Chelsea forward - Reports

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been linked with a summer move to Ligue 1 club Marseille and Serie A champions AC Milan.

The 29-year-old, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ajax for £34 million in 2020, has failed to live up to expectations. Last season, he was in and out of manager Thomas Tuchel’s team, starting just 19 games in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

As per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via The Guardian), Ziyech is open to a move away from England this summer. Meanwhile, Milan are discussing the player's potential wages internally and with the player's agents.

Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed.Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. Hakim Ziyech's agents have already had direct talks with AC Milan board. Ziyech would be happy to join Milan - been told Chelsea and Tuchel are open to let him go if right conditions are guaranteed. 🔴🇲🇦 #CFC Ziyech's on AC Milan list since long time - talks will continue soon. https://t.co/CfpEtVjSsx

As per 10sport, Marseille president Pablo Longoria has identified the Moroccan as a potential signing. RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has also been linked with the club.

Speaking to RMC Sport (as quoted by 10sport), Longoria recently said:

"It is very important to have competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League. This is one of our goals. We know the historical difficulty of French clubs qualified in the UEFA Champions League to have regularity and to chain competitions, between the championship and the UEFA Champions League. It will, therefore, be important to have players up to the requirements of the club."

With Milan reportedly in contact with Ziyech's entourage, Marseille face stiff competition for his services. The attacking midfielder could be available for a loan with an option to buy on an annual salary between €6-7 million.

Ziyech, who won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues last year, has featured in 83 games across competitions, registering 14 goals and ten assists.

Chelsea in market for attackers

Chelsea are interested in five forwards to fill the shoes of the departing striker Romelu Lukaku, according to The Daily Mail. The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea last summer on a club-record £97.5 million deal, is set to move back to Serie A side Inter Milan on loan this summer, as per Sky Sports.

Medical tests in Milano next week. Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to Inter deal details€8m loan fee guaranteed.€4m in add-ons related to performances.Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season.No buy option or obligation clause.Medical tests in Milano next week. Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to Inter deal details 🔵🇧🇪🤝 #CFC #Inter▫️ €8m loan fee guaranteed.▫️ €4m in add-ons related to performances.▫️ Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season.▫️ No buy option or obligation clause.▫️ Medical tests in Milano next week. https://t.co/E0yhyVSOQr

The Blues have identified a few attackers to replace the Belgian. They are Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski, Everton forward Richarlison, Lille attacker Jonathan David, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Sassuolo poacher Gianluca Scamacca.

Meanwhile, the London club are confident of signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling for around £35 million, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Sterling has intimated Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that he's open for a new challenge.

