Mauricio Pochettino isn't keen on Manchester United job, is waiting for Real Madrid - Reports

One of Manchester United's top managerial targets, Mauricio Pochettino, is reportedly not keen on the job, and is waiting for Real Madrid.

When United sacked former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, they reportedly targeted Pochettino to come in immediately, as there was no sign of unrest at Real Madrid for Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Pochettino, according to Sport, rejected the advances of the 13-time Premier League winners. He could do the same in the summer when interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to move to move into a consultancy role.

The Argentine is awaiting the Real Madrid job, with current Los Blancos coach Ancelotti's future uncertain at the Bernabeu. The Italian had a bright start to his second spell at Madrid after taking over from the hugely successful Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish side quickly asserted themselves as La Liga leaders, and also looked like one of the favourites for the UEFA Champions League. However, Madrid's disappointing display against PSG in the first leg of their Round of 16 a week ago has concerned president Florentino Perez. He now has reservations over Ancelotti remaining in charge of Los Blancos next season.

Pochettino could have one of his top talents, Kylian Mbappe, in Madrid, as the Frenchman's future is under intense speculation. The France international scored a 94th-minute winner that has put PSG in the driving seat against Madrid in their last 16 tie.

Manchester United's interest in Pochettino to push Real Madrid to make a decision?

Pochettino (right) and Conte could both be on the move this summer.

Whether the Real Madrid job becomes available remains to be seen. However, PSG are likely to move on from Pochettino, with plans already reportedly in place to appoint former Madrid boss Zidane.

This potential managerial merry-go-round could impact as many as four European clubs, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG and Real Madrid all likely to be involved.

At Tottenham, current boss Antonio Conte is becoming increasingly concerned with the vision of the club, with the Italian publicly speaking out on the issue. Conte has been linked with the PSG job, with Pochettino potentially going the other way.

However, it is Manchester United who have been tracking Pochettino for a while, with United believing he fits the profile of a Red Devils manager. He demonstrated his pedigree in five years at Spurs, with the club becoming a huge force during his tenure and floundering following his departure.

Meanwhile, Zidane's availability is enticing for PSG, who are making efforts to get the four-time UEFA Champions League-winning boss. It is the UCL trophy the PSG owners so desperately crave, having come so close in 2020, only to lose to Bayern Munich in the final. However, things could change if Pochettino delivers the Champions League trophy this season.

It is clear that a huge summer is ahead for several top European sides. Any potential move for Pochettino could put the wheels in motion on managerial changes at multiple clubs.

