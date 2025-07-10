Mikel Arteta’s former assistant Carlos Cuesta interested in signing 25-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta's former assistant, Carlos Cuesta, now the boss at Parma, is reportedly looking to sign Gunners midfielder Fabio Vieira. The 25-year-old arrived at the Emirates from FC Porto in 2022 but has had an underwhelming stint.

Vieira, 25, has had a stop-start career in north London, struggling to become a first-team regular, contributing just three goals and 10 assists in 49 games across competitions.

The Portugal international was sent back to his former club on loan for the 2024-25 campaign, where he managed five goals in 42 outings across competitions. Now back at his parent club, Vieira faces an uncertain future at the Emirates despite being contracted till 2027.

With Porto seemingly not willing to take back their former player permanently, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Metro) has reported that Serie A side Parma are interested in his services.

Having worked with Vieira at the Emirates, the new Parma boss Cuesta is said to be looking forward for a reunion with the Portuguese. The aforementioned report says that the Gunners could let Vieira for €20 million.

In his last full season at the Emirates in 2023-24, Vieira contributed a goal and three assists in 11 games in the Premier League, where the Gunners finished second, behind Manchester City, who won a record fourth straight title.

Arsenal interested in Chelsea's Noni Madueke

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made contact with Chelsea to snap up winger Noni Madueke, as per the BBC. who's currently in action at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The Blues take on reigning European quadruple winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday (July 13).

In 92 appearances across competitions for Enzo Maresca's side since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, Madueke has contributed 20 goals. Most recently, he came on as a substitute in the Blues' 2-0 semi-final win over Fluminense.

The aforementioned report says that Maresca's side are looking for a bid of around £50 million to part ways with Madueke. The Gunners have even had agreement with the 23-year-old regarding personal terms.

