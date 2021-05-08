Mikel Arteta unlikely to be in charge of Arsenal next season: Reports

Mikel Arteta’s time at Arsenal has been full of ups and downs, but it now appears the Spaniard might be heading towards an exit from the club.

According to Sport Witness via Kike Marin, Arteta is unlikely to be in charge of the Gunners come next season. The Spaniard’s future at the club has been under the scanner amid Arsenal’s continued struggles this term, and the defeat to Villarreal in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League seems to have exacerbated his woes.

Arteta took charge at the Emirates in December 2019 after the Gunners parted ways with Unai Emery. The former player enjoyed a tremendous start to his tenure, winning the 2019-20 FA Cup. He topped that up by winning the Community Shield at the start of the season, but since then, it has been a largely downhill ride.

The Europa League brought some much-needed respite, considering Arsenal's alarming form in the Premier League. It soon became their only hope of securing European football next season. However, that ended in a whimper this week.

Pitted against his predecessor Unai Emery, Arteta came up short as he saw his Arsenal team succumb to a 2-1 aggregate defeat after a goalless draw in the second leg at the Emirates. That ended Arsenal's hopes of a major silverware this season, but it is not just the results that could be Arteta’s bane at the Emirates in the coming days.

🗣️ "I have tried to do and given my life, my best ability, and best in every drop of energy that I have emotionally."



If reports are to be believed, the Spaniard has also lost the trust of most of his players, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Incidentally, the Gabon international could turn into another problem at the Emirates like Mesut Ozil, who was frozen out of the team by Arteta. The Arsenal hierarchy is apparently unwilling to let that happen and is ready to take a stand.

Mikel Arteta running out of time at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table, a point ahead of tenth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

Incidentally, the Gunners are a whopping 31 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Arteta has seen his side win just 14 of their 34 games this season, with the Gunners enduring defeat in 13 of them.

Thus it could be a difficult next few days for the Spaniard, who will still want to finish the season on a positive note. However, Arteta is running out of time at Arsenal, and the Gunners hierarchy might finally run out of patience with him in the summer.