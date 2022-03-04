MLS side New England Revolution keeping tabs on 26-year-old to replace Arsenal-bound Matt Turner - Reports

MLS side New England Revolution are tracking Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to replace Matt Turner, who is joining Arsenal in the summer.

New England are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper following Turner's decision to move to Premier League giants Arsenal. The Gunners will reportedly pay £7.5 million for the goalkeeper.

Fox Sports (via Nottingham Forest News) has reported that the MLS side will target Horvath. The American has failed to usurp Brice Samba as Steve Cooper's number one this season.

Horvath, 26, made a move to Forest at the end of the 2020-21 season from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

However, the American has found game time a rarity, with Forest boss Steve Cooper opting for Samba on most occasions. Horvath's potential availability has alerted New England Revolution, who are looking to replace the outgoing Turner.

During his time at Brugge, Horvath gained a wealth of experience, including appearances in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. That experience could be key for the Revs as coach Bruce Arena seeks to push the MLS outfit up the Eastern Conference table.

Will Turner gain game time at Arsenal with Aaron Ramsdale and Bernd Leno at the club?

Aaron Ramsdale has been in inspired form this season for the Gunners.

Turner's departure from New England Revolution will bring his six-year stint at the club to an end. During this period, Turner has kept 23 clean sheets in 106 appearances.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been impressed with the 27-year-old's performances in both the MLS and the CONCACAF. Turner recently helped the USA (USMNT) win the Gold Cup.

Turner's experience could come handy for the Gunners, with their current understudy Bernd Leno facing an uncertain future at the club.

Current no.1 Aaron Ramsdale has been a revelation since joining Arsenal from Sheffield United for £30 million last summer. His 11 Premier League clean sheets this season are only behind Brazilians Ederson (15) and Alisson Becker (13).

Turner could have a tough time in usurping the Englishman as Arteta's starting goalkeeper. However, should Leno leave, he could be afforded game time in domestic Cup competition.

For the USA national team, Turner continues to contend with Manchester City's Zach Steffen and Horvath, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the horizon. Should the USA qualify, Turner will look to continue as Gregg Berhalter's first choice, having been a regular during the qualifiers.

