Mykhailo Mudryk drops hint on who he wants as Chelsea boss to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk reportedly wants outgoing Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi to replace Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian announced his Stamford Bridge departure on Tuesday (May 21).

Pochettino did a decent job with a largely young and inexperienced roster following an expensive summer overhaul. The Blues initially struggled for consistency - especially in the league - but fared well in both domestic cups.

With injuries to key players abating, the side's form improved towards the tail end of the season. The Blues reeled off five straight wins to register a creditable sixth-placed finish and return to Europe.

However, in a surprising turn of events, three days after their final league game of the season, the club announced parting ways with Pochettino. LondonFirst has now reported that Mudryk would like De Zerbi to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukrainian liked a post that claims that an unnamed club paid Brighton 'compensation' for De Zerbi.

The Italian bid adieu to Brighton at the end of the season after a hugely successful two-season stint in charge, taking them to their first-ever European campaign this season.

How did Mykhailo Mudryk fare under Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea?

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk enjoyed a decent season with Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal, both by solitary goals.

The 23-year-old attacker featured 41 times across competitions by Pochettino, contributing seven goals and two assists. Seven of those goal contributions - five goals and two assists in 31 games - came in the league, where the Blues finished sixth to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Mudryk also scored once each in five games apiece in the EFL Cup and FA Cup as well. Interestingly, all seven of the Ukrainian's goals for Chelsea have come under Mauricio Pochettino.

His overall record for the club is now seven goals and four assists in 58 games across competitions since arriving in January 2023.