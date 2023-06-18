Newcastle make staggering €80 million offer to sign Real Madrid superstar - Reports

According to Defensa Central, Newcastle United have made a €80 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Apart from the Magpies, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in the player.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2022. Since arriving in the Spanish capital, the Frenchman has made 50 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

He has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side. The youngster has also made 22 appearances for France. He has now attracted the interest of top European clubs.

Newcastle had a tremendous season last term. They finished fourth in the Premier League and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hence, manager Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad. Real Madrid's Tchouameni has emerged as a top target.

The Madrid giants, though, are not expected to sell the player next season, as he's a key part of the team. The 23-year-old is bound to a long-term contract as well, with his current deal expiring in 2028.

Jude Bellingham has joined Real Madrid

Speaking of midfielders, Jude Bellingham has completed his move to Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman is one of the most highly touted young players in the world.

At the tender age of 19, Bellingham is already one of the best players in the world in his position. He joins Los Blancos with a lot of hype behind. Speaking about the move, Bellingham said (via Los Blancos' website):

"The respect in England for Real Madrid is extraordinary. and the pedigree in Europe is really important. It comes a little bit from all of that. I've seen games from other seasons and the achievements they've made.

"It makes Madrid very appealing. It has the greatest history in the world, and the players have contributed to making it the best team in the world."

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilights of their career, so Los Blancos will need a new midfield core in the coming years. Bellingham, alongside the likes of Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, is expected to carry the team in the foreseeable future.

