Newcastle United declare interest in Liverpool star valued at £7 million - Reports

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has emerged as a target for Newcastle United this month. The Reds are not opposed to the idea of selling him, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle, who were recently acquired by the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund, are keen to strengthen their squad this month. Kieran Trippier is set to be the Magpies' first signing of the window, with the likes of Lille's Sven Botman also on their radar.

Eddie Howe's side are now likely to turn their attention towards signing a goalscorer. Callum Wilson's injury has forced Newcastle United to prioritise the addition of a new striker this month.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool star Divock Origi is among the players Newcastle are considering to sign this transfer window. Jurgen Klopp's side are prepared to part ways with the Belgian this month, if the report is to be believed.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of attacking players with Liverpool’s Divock Origi under consideration. NEW: Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of attacking players with Liverpool’s Divock Origi under consideration. #awlive [telegraph] 🚨 NEW: Newcastle United have stepped up their pursuit of attacking players with Liverpool’s Divock Origi under consideration. #awlive [telegraph] https://t.co/Zu9RguqMad

Origi, who joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, has entered the final six months of his contract with the Premier League club. However, he has found game time hard to come by.

The Belgian is likely to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season. However, the Reds could look to make money off him by selling him during the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool could sanction a move for Origi if they receive an offer of £7 million this month. The striker's potential availability has made him an attractive target for Newcastle.

It remains to be seen if the Tyneside-based club would step up their interest in Origi, as the Liverpool star's wages could be a stumbling block. Newcastle also have other strikers on their wishlist.

Former Liverpool star and current Bournemouth goalscorer Dominic Solanke is admired by Newcastle. Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is also an option for the St. James' Park outfit.

Liverpool star Divock Origi's availability comes as a surprise

Liverpool star Divock Origi's availability this transfer window has pushed him into Newcastle's attention this month. However, the fact that the Reds would be willing to part ways with him comes as a surprise.

Liverpool News @LFCVine Imagine letting Divock Origi leave this month when we’ve already got a serious lack of depth in the front 3 Imagine letting Divock Origi leave this month when we’ve already got a serious lack of depth in the front 3

Klopp's side are set to be without star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane this month. The duo have linked up with their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations, along with Naby Keita.

Also Read Article Continues below

Salah and Mane's unavailability has already left Liverpool short of options in attack. It would be interesting to see if would opt to sell Origi in such a situation.

Edited by Bhargav