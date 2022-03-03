Newcastle United joined by 2 European powerhouses in race to sign midfielder - Reports

Newcastle United are chasing Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, but could face competition from two European giants, according to Fichajes via Calcio Mercato. Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the 22-year-old, while AC Milan are also linked with him.

Kamara rose through the ranks at Marseille's youth academy before breaking into their senior team in December 2016 at just 17. Since then, he has had a meteoric rise to prominence, becoming a key player in their squad with eye-catching displays, garnering attention from all quarters.

The club is intent on keeping Kamara beyond this season, despite his contract expiring in just three months. However, the signing of Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal is a sign that they may be preparing for life without Kamara.

Robin Bairner @RBairner Marseille's Boubacar Kamara linked to Newcastle and Man Utd among others this summer, but OM aren't giving up on keeping him:



"I believe that until the end, the last word is not said. We continue to have talks, we have proposed different possibilities" - Pablo Longoria (RMC) Marseille's Boubacar Kamara linked to Newcastle and Man Utd among others this summer, but OM aren't giving up on keeping him:"I believe that until the end, the last word is not said. We continue to have talks, we have proposed different possibilities" - Pablo Longoria (RMC)

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has also indicated that Kamara could be on his way out of the Stade Velodrome. That's because of the 'problems' the club face due to how football works now.

Newcastle United were planning a £10 million swoop for Kamara in January, but a deal didn't materialise. The Premier League outfit are now aiming to snap him up on a Bosman this summer. The Magpies could offer him mammoth wages and the guarantee of more playing time.

Kamara's arrival could signal the beginning of a new midfield backbone at the club. Joe Willock is already thriving, while Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes have also strengthened the club.

The 22-year-old Kamara could seek to emulate the success of his compatriot Yohan Cabaye, who became a star during three successful years at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara also on Borussia Dortmund's radar

Borussia Dortmund are looking to strengthen their squad for next season following another disappointing campaign. They reportedly have Newcastle United target Kamara on their radar.

BvB recently struck a deal with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, who will join them on a free transfer in the summer.

Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski Dortmund have a four-player shortlist for this summer:



- Noussair Mazraoui (right back)

- Nico Schlotterbeck (centre back)

- Boubacar Kamara (defensive mid)

- Niklas Süle (centre back)



(Sport-BILD) Dortmund have a four-player shortlist for this summer:- Noussair Mazraoui (right back)- Nico Schlotterbeck (centre back)- Boubacar Kamara (defensive mid)- Niklas Süle (centre back) (Sport-BILD)

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also on their radar. He's currently seeing out his contract with the Eredivisie giants.

If Kamara also agrees to join, it would be a hat-trick of free signings for BvB. The player could be interested in taking a leap in his career. That could also help him secure a place in the French national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

