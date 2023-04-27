Newcastle United linked with Barcelona and Arsenal stars as they prepare to unleash £150 million transfer warchest - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to dish out £150 million on Arsenal and Barcelona stars this summer.

The Magpies are in excellent form, aiming to finish in the UEFA Champions League places. They are likely to splash a hefty amount of cash on new signings ahead of next season.

According to The Sun, Newcastle have prepared a transfer warchest in the region of £150 million to help manager Eddie Howe restructure his squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have prioritised three positions: central defender, creative midfielder and versatile winger, in the summer.

Newcastle are keen to sign Barcelona pair Andreas Christensen and Raphinha this summer. The La Liga club could sell both players to fall in line with the Financial Fair Play rules.

Meanwhile, Howe's side are also keeping tabs on Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney ahead of the new season. They're hoping to snap up a first-choice option to start ahead of the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Newcastle are also keen to add two Leicester City midfielders to their squad. The Magpies' scouting team have been monitoring Youri Tielemans and James Maddison for a number of months.

Furthermore, the four-time domestic champions are also expected to provide fierce competition to Arsenal in their pursuit of West Ham United captain Declan Rice this summer. Chelsea are also keen to snap up the Englishman.

Barcelona willing to listen to offers for Arsenal target

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to entertain advances from Arsenal for Eric Garcia's services in the summer. However, they're yet to make a final decision on the talented defender's future.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Garcia, who has a deal till June 2026 at the Camp Nou. Due to his ball-playing ability and positional versatility, Garcia could prove to be an astute addition for the north London outfit.

Should Garcia join the Gunners this summer, he would provide solid competition to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The 19-cap Spain star could also step in as an emergency defensive midfielder or as backup right-back.

Garcia, 22, has established himself as a crucial squad member at Barcelona since returning to his boyhood club on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2021. He has scored one goal in 63 appearances for them.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes