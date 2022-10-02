Newcastle United offered €55 million to sign Barcelona superstar, will resume pursuit again - Reports

Newcastle United reportedly tabled a €55 million offer for the services of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in January this year.

Ter Stegen, who has three years left on his contract at the Camp Nou, has been a first-team starter for the Blaugrana in the past six seasons. Since arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach for €12 million in the summer of 2014, he has won 13 trophies.

A reliable shot-stopper who can operate as a sweeper-keeper, the 30-year-old German has registered 135 clean sheets in 336 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana. He has also earned 30 international caps for Germany since his debut in 2012.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United approached Barcelona in last season's winter transfer window with a €55 million proposal to sign Ter Stegen. However, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta rejected the proposal and remained firm on his decision to retain the German's services.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United owner Mohammed bin Salman is set to renew the club's interest in Ter-Stegen in the coming months. With the Blaugrana in the midst of a financial crisis and the Magpies determined to snap up the player, a potential transfer is on the cards.

Ter Stegen has opened the new season on a positive note, registering six clean sheets in nine appearances across competitions. He's next set to be in action in Barcelona's clash against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro on Tuesday (October 4).

The Eddie Howe-coached outfit roped in two goalkeepers during the summer, signing Nick Pope from Burnley for €11.5 million and Loris Karius on a free transfer.

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League standings with 11 points from eight games. They wll next face Brentford at St. James' Park on Saturday (October 8).

Barcelona eye move for Newcastle United striker

According to Sky Sports (via Caught Offside), Barcelona are interested in signing Newcastle United striker Garang Kuol. The 18-year-old wunderkind was signed by the Magpies from Central Coast Mariners and is set to link up with the club in January.

Kuol shot to prominence after netting four goals and contributing one assist in 199 minutes of action for the A-League outfit. He made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand on September 25, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

