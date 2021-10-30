Newcastle United plot shock move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a host of superstars since their takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium earlier this month. The Premier League club have now been linked with a move for Real Madrid's Toni Kroos.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle will look to rebuild their squad next summer by signing some of the world's best players. The Magpies are keen to sign Toni Kroos, who will have just one year remaining on his current contract with Real Madrid, next summer.

Newcastle parted ways with manager Steve Bruce last week, and have been linked with the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Antonio Conte and John Terry. Despite having the ambition and funds to compete with some of the Premier League's top clubs, Newcastle currently lack quality in their squad.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in recent weeks. The German has amassed over 320 appearances, and scored 22 goals during his seven seasons with Los Blancos.

Kroos played a key role in Madrid's two La Liga and three Champions League triumphs during his time with the club. The 31-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world while at Real Madrid, and has formed a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Kroos and Modric, though, are approaching the later stages of their respective careers. Real Madrid are therefore preparing for life without the midfield duo.

Los Blancos have focused on the development of energetic midfielder Federico Valverde. They also signed French sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer.

Kroos could, therefore, seek a new challenge as he approaches the twilight of his career. The former Bayern Munich star is reportedly keen to play in the Premier League in the near future. Newcastle will have to match Real Madrid's £27 million valuation of Kroos if they are to sign him next summer.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is unlikely to join Newcastle unless the club shows signs of progress

Newcastle United, like Manchester City and Chelsea, will take time to develop into one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. The Magpies have the richest owners in football, and are likely to spend large sums of money in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle are, however, unlikely to attract the world's best players unless they can show signs of improvement and progress under their new owners. The club are in 19th place in the Premier League table, at risk of being relegated, and are currently without a manager.

Madrid star Kroos is, therefore, likely to reject Newcastle United's advances until the club can establish themselves as one of the biggest clubs in England.

