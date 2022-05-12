Newcastle United set to launch 'bold bid' to sign 25-year-old England international

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are set to launch an audacious bid for the England international. They are keen to build on the progress they have made under Eddie Howe this season after being in the midst of a relegation dog fight in the first half of the season.

They are currently 14th in the league table and are in contention to secure a top-half finish. Howe's side have won ten, drawn two and lost five of their last 17 league games.

The Magpies have, however, managed just 40 goals in 36 Premier League games this season. Callum Wilson enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, scoring six goals in his first 15 league games. The 30-year-old was, however, ruled out of action for five months due to a calf injury.

Chris Wood has struggled to make an impact since his £25 million move from Burnley in January. He has scored just two goals in 16 league appearances. Newcastle United are, therefore, expected to sign a proven goalscorer this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, was one of the standout strikers in the Premier League in the last two seasons, scoring 29 goals in 69 games. He enjoyed an impressive start to his 2021-22 campaign, scoring three goals in Everton's opening three games.

He was ruled out of action for nearly four months, though, after fracturing his toe in mid-September. The 25-year-old has struggled to rediscover his form since making a return, providing just one assist in 11 games.

Despite his dip in form, Calvert-Lewin is seen as a massive talent, and Newcastle have made the forward one of their top transfer targets for this summer. They are looking to sign young talents to reduce the average age of their squad and build a team for the future.

Newcastle United could face stiff competition from Arsenal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to Football.london, Arsenal are interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. They parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January but didn't sign a replacement.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored just four goals in 27 league games this season. The former Lyon striker's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Eddie Nketiah has been in incredible form in recent weeks, scoring four goals in his last four games, including braces against Chelsea and Leeds.

However, the 22-year-old lacks the experience and consistency to lead the line regularly. Arsenal are, therefore, expected to join the Magpies in the race to sign Calvert-Lewin.

