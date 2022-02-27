Newcastle United tipped to beat likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid in race for 23-year-old forward - Reports

According to Italian radio host Luca Cerchione, via Sport Witness, Newcastle United are ahead of Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Goals have been in high demand at St James' Park this season for Newcastle. Despite signing Chris Wood in January, the club have their eyes on attacking reinforcements.

Victor Osimhen has been one of the standout performers for Napoli this season. so the Magpies reportedly view the striker as an excellent addition to the club.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️



VICTOR OSIMHEN. THE NIGERIAN WITH HIS 11TH GOAL OF THE SEASON.

Newcastle have a favourable track record recruiting players from Nigeria, having featured former players like the Ameobi brothers and Obafemi Martins. The club now look set to sign another Nigerian star from Italy, and will hope Osimhen shines as brightly as Martins did.

With the transfer window yet to open, Real Madrid and Manchester United will hope to table more enticing offers for the outstanding young Nigerian. Madrid are looking for a striker, with Karim Benzema approaching the twilight of his career. Even though he remains an elite player, Los Blancos are beginning to lay down succession plans for the Frenchman.

GOAL @goal When Napoli need a hero, Victor Osimhen answers the call 🦸

If Real Madrid cannot sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, Luca Cerchione believes Osimhen, who is contracted with Napoli till 2025, could be their next target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to bolster their attacking options as well, with rumours stirring about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential exit from the club. The Red Devils will hope to secure a quality striking replacement, but might have to battle Newcastle for Osimhen's signature in the summer.

However, the Magpies would be out of the race for Osimhen, who has scored 11 times this season, if they fail to avoid relegation this season. They are currently 14th in the standings, four points clear of the drop zone.

Mauricio Pochettino rejects Manchester United for Real Madrid - Reports

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

According to Spanish outlet Sport, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly rejected the Manchester United job in favour of Real Madrid's.

It is believed PSG could sack Pochettino if he fails to wins the UEFA Champions League this season. The Red Devils have had the former Tottenham Hotspur manager in their sights, even looking to sign him last year.

However, it now looks as though the Argentine manager has decided against a move to Old Trafford. It is believed that he has had the desire to manage the Spanish giants instead, and will wait for the opportunity. That could arise if Carlo Ancelotti fails to deliver the La Liga or the Champions League title this season.

