Neymar Jr dreams of a Barcelona return in the summer, club undecided over potential option to sign him: Reports

Former Barcelona striker Neymar is reportedly keen to return to his old club this summer, but the Blaugrana haven't made a decision about a potential reunion.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker ended his injury-plagued stint with Al-Hilal by mutual consent last month. Since arriving from the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2023, Neymar, 33, featured just seven times across competitions - scoring once and assisting thrice.

He has since returned to his boyhood club Santos in Brazil. But as per Reshad Rahman, Neymar apparently wants to return to his former club Barcelona - where he spent four hugely successful years - before moving to PSG in a reported world record transfer of €222 million. However, the report adds that the Blaugrana's stance about the reunion is unclear.

Since arriving from Santos in the summer of 2013, Neymar appeared 186 times across competitions for Barca, contributing 105 goals and 76 assists. His productive stint at the Spanish giants included two La Liga and one UEFA Champions League, which came as part of a continental treble (2014-15).

Neymar's contributions during that historic campaign - where Barca became the first European club to win multiple trebles - was immense. In 51 games across competitions, the all-time Brazil top-scorer bagged 39 goals and 10 assists.

Twenty-two of those strikes and nine assists came in 33 games in the league. He also scored 10 times in 12 outings in the Champions League, including once in the 3-1 win over Juventus in the final. His other goal contributions - seven goals and one assist in six games - came in the club's victorious Copa del Rey campaign.

How did Neymar fare in European club football after leaving Barcelona?

Former Barcelona attacker Neymar

After leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2017, Neymar spent six seasons in European club football - all with Ligue 1 giants PSG - but he struggled to replicate his Barca numbers.

In six seasons, he made just 173 appearances across competitions, contributing 118 goals and 73 assists. Although he didn't win the Champions League, he took the Parisians to the final in 2020, where they lost by a solitary goal to treble-winning Bayern Munich.

In his injury-plagued stint at the Parc des Princes, Neymar did win a plethora of domestic honours - five Ligue 1, three French Cup and two French League Cup tites - among others.

