Neymar Jr nearing return to action as Al-Hilal make bold squad decision: Reports 

Saudi Pro-League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly set to register Neymar Jr as a part of their squad for the current season, as per Saudi outlet Ariyadhiah. The Brazilian has been out of action since October 2023 when he suffered an ACL injury during the Selecao's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier game with Uruguay.

The Brazilian had only played five games for Al-Hilal before his injury. Given his prolonged absence, the Saudi giants had unregistered Neymar, as the Saudi Pro League only allows 10 foreign players to be registered in a club's squad to ensure the growth of domestic players. It was understood that the Brazilian would be registered once again when he would be fit to participate.

As per the aforementioned report, the Blue Waves have 10 foreigners in their squad for this season, so the Brazil star's registration isn't possible without excluding one of the registered international players. The report suggests that the excluded player could be Renan Lodi.

Al-Hilal also signed Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer and plans to include left-back Miteb Al Harbi in their squad. While Lodi has been a regular for the Saudi Arabian side since arriving in the winter transfer window, his place in the squad is now doubtful with Neymar's return drawing closer.

The former Paris St-Germain star is set to return to action at the end of 2024 and will evidently be a part of Al-Hilal's plans for the remaining season. The club will therefore have to unregister one player, seemingly Lodi, ahead of Neymar's return.

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus shares update on Neymar's recovery

In May 2024, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus shared an update on Neymar's recovery with fans anticipating his return. The Brazilian underwent surgery on his left knee in November and has been receovring since then.

Jesus shared:

"The (recovery) time they give him, in an injury like this, is normally between 10 and 11 months. He will not be operational at the start of next season (2024-25). We think that in September, October, he may be in a position to compete."

The Al-Hilal forward has been sharing updates from his recovery regularly on social media. In July, he was seen training on the ground alongside a personal trainer and performed some agility drills.

The Brazilian missed the 2024 Copa America with Brazil owing to his injury, but the Selecao expect him to return for their World Cup qualifiers by the end of 2024.

