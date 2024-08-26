Neymar’s dream of a sensational Barcelona return suffers huge blow: Reports

According to Spanish publication, Sport, Neymar's bid to return to Barcelona has suffered a huge blow. The Brazillian's attempt to return to Catalonia has hit a stumbling block, after new boss Hansi Flick reportedly vetoed his return.

The forward was a beloved figure at the Camp Nou after joining from Santos in 2013 for a reported €88 million. He formed one of the deadliest attacking trios in Europe at the time alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, scoring 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games across competitions.

Neymar shocked fans in 2017, when he moved to French giants PSG in a reported record €222 million deal, the highest for any player. He went on to bag 118 goals and provide 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisians.

The Brazilian moved to the Saudi Pro-League with Al-Hilal last season but got injured only five games into his €90 million move. His reported interest in a return to Barcelona could see the reigning Saudi Pro League champions sweat over the future of one of their most prized assets despite him being contracted till 2025.

Neymar's father says son left Barcelona to give Lionel Messi the spotlight

Neymar's father has shed light on the decision-making behind his son's decision to leave Barcelona for PSG in 2017. The deal marked a momentous chapter not just in his career, but in football and remains the most expensive transfer in the sport.

Speaking to COPE, via All Football, the Brazilian star's father revealed that it wasn't an easy decision:

"Imagine a place where you are the protagonist of a club, where you are the idol of that club and everyone wants to transform you into the star that you do not want to be. Messi is the star and will always be the star. Not only because of the love and respect that Neymar has for Leo, he is his idol.

"Imagine that everyone said that Neymar has to be Messi's substitute, he does not want to be his substitute. You have to leave Messi, he is the idol at Barcelona. Neymar has to make his own way and accept the challenge he has. I think my son has been a man, shown respect [to Messi] and now he has to go his own way."

He concluded:

"He could go to any club and be in the spotlight, not that he wants to be number one. He is taking a risk. Can PSG guarantee him the Ballon d’Or? No. And it is crazy that people believe that. It would be easier at Barca, with the help of that team.

"He made the decision, and we will respect and support him. We communicated his exit to the club, and we asked Paris to pay his release clause. He was proud of everything he did with Barca and left through the front door. People forget how things have gone."

Neymar has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, but reports suggest the move is unlikely to materialise anytime soon.

The Blaugrana would also faces immense difficulty registering him if he makes a return, with recent signing Dani Olmo being unavailable for selection, as he isn't yet registered.

