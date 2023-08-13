Neymar sets Barcelona condition before sealing Al-Hilal move - Reports 

According to SPORT, Neymar has set a Barcelona condition ahead of sealing a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Brazilian will only join the SPL side if he's allowed to spend a year on loan at the Spanish club.

The player looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. While he has been linked with a return to Barca, the La Liga giants can only sign him on loan or if he terminates his PSG contract.

Al-Hilal have now come up with an offer for the attacker and have reportedly offered a huge bid to the Parisian club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The player, though, wants a year on loan at Barcelonana before sealing a move to the SPL side.

Neymar played for the Blaugrana between 2013 and 2017. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games across competitions before leaving to the Parisians in a world record transfer €222 million transfer.

What Sergio Roberto said about Neymar's potential Barcelona return

Neymar was a key player for Barcelona before his departure. He helped them win the European treble in the 2014-15 season and also won other titles.

Barca captain Sergi Roberto was recently quizzed about the Brazilian superstar's potential return to the club. Speaking about his former teammate, Roberto had nothing but high praise (via Barca Universal):

“I’ve always had a special affection for Ney because of everything we’ve experienced at the club. Besides, I think he is a very different player.

"With the departure of ‘Ouss’, players of that talent are very important, but it’s something that the sporting management, the coach and the president have to decide. I am very fond of him, and we want the best players to be in our squad.”

The Brazilian could turn out to be a massive player for Xavi's side if he makes a return. However, Al-Hilal's willingness to accept an offer could play a key role in that.