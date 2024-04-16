“Not true” - Ex-Bayern Munich rubbishes claims that he’s replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has dismissed reports thet he's set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next season.

The affable German is leaving this summer, having announced his decision to do so earlier this year, citing burnout. Klopp is a bonafife Anfield legend, having transformed a mid-table side in transitiom to one of the best in the continent.

The Reds under Klopp have won every trophy except the UEFA Europa League, where they are battling Atalanta in the quarterfinals.

The German's imminent departure has seen the Reds being linked with numerous options. One of them is former Bayern boss Kovac, but the Croatian has distanced himself from the Reds job. He told Sport & Talk at Hangar 7 on Servus TV (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“There’s no truth to Liverpool links emerged in the recent days. It’s not true."

Expand Tweet

As per Romano's report, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim remains the frontrunner to replace Klopp at Anfield. Amorim's team is four points clear at the top with a game in hand as they eye the Primeira Liga title.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have had a largely impressive season under their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, two potentially damaging defeats in as many games could mean that they might end the season with the EFL Cup, which they won earlier this year, beating Chelsea.

Following a 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg, the Reds lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League to squander the chance to take over at the top.

There's little time to dwell on both setbacks, though, as Klopp's side travel to Bergamo on Thursday (April 18) to mount an unlikely comeback from three goals down on away turf in the Europa League.

Three days later, they travel to Fulham in the Premier League as they look to close the gap on leaders Manchester City, who are two points clear at the top with six games to go.

Poll : Will Ruben Amorim be the next Liverpool boss? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback