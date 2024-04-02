On-loan Real Madrid star unhappy with his situation, club unlikely to sign him permanently in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalagaa is far from happy, as Los Blancos are reportedly unlikely to sign him permanently in the summer.

The 29-year-old Chelsea custodian is on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu for the season, having arrived in the summer. After a decent start followed by an injury, Kepa has lost his place to Madrid No. 2 Andrey Lunin, who has started the last 12 games across competitions.

Kepa is far from pleased with his situation, having professed his desire to stay permanently at the capital club earlier in the season. However, with Lunin putting together a string of inspired performances and regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois set to return next action, Kepa is set to be surplus to requirements.

As per Madrid Xtra (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano), the Spaniard is set to leave in the summer. He's being 'super respectful' to the club, having lived a 'dreaam', but didn't expect not to be signed permanently.

In October, GOAL had reported that Madrid were prepared to pay the Blues £17.5 million to sign the goalkeeper permanently, but things seem to have changed with Lunin's assured performances.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season. Having won their first title of the season at the Supercopa Espana in January, Carlo Ancelotti's side are flying high in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

They are eight points clear atop the league with as many games to go following a 2-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend, having lost just once in the competition all season.

In the Champions League, the record 14-time champions are unbeaten in eight games, winning seven. After seeing off RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, Madrid have booked a blockbuster last-eight clash with holders Manchester City in a rematch of last year's semifinals, which they lost 5-1.

Los Blancos are next in action at home to City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9 before the tie concludes at the Etihad eight days later.

