PL club hold preliminary talks with Chelsea over potential deal for 24-year-old Blues star - Reports

Aston Villa have reportedly had initial discussions with Chelsea to snap up midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 24-year-old has been with the Blues since his first-team debut in the 2022-23 season.

In the recently concluded 2023-24 campaign, the Englishman contributed seven goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - five goals and seven assists in 37 games - came in the Premier League, where the Blues finished sixth, reeling off five straight wins.

However, despite his impressive numbers, Gallagher has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge for a while. David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Villa have commenced talks with both the Blues and the 24-year-old's entourage with a possible signing in the summer.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gallagher has bagged 10 goals and as many assists in 95 games across competitions for the Blues. His contract with the Premier League side runs out next summer.

Conor Gallagher 'excited' to work with new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher

Despite facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, Conor Gallagher recently expressed his enthusiasm and excitement to work with new boss Enzo Maresca. The Italian has succeeded Mauricio Pocehttino, who left at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Having led Leicester City back to the Premier League at the first attempt by winning the Championship, Maresca has been confirmed as the new boss at Stamford Bridge by the Blues earlier this week. He said following the confirmation of his appointment on the club's website:

"To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Gallagher expressed his interest to work with the Italian, telling Sky Sports (via Yahoo! Sports):

“I’ve heard really good things, and I’ve seen really good things. Myself and everyone at Chelsea are really happy and excited to work with him.”

The Blues will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season after Manchester United's FA Cup dropped them to Europe's third-tier club competition.