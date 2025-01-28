PL star in line to join Leverkusen as 24-year-old player from Bundesliga club closing in on move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as Brighton & Hove Albion hitman Evan Ferguson approaches a move to the Bay Arena.

Ferguson has dropped down the pecking order at Brighton, finding himself behind Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio, having scored just once in nearly a year.

Nevertheless, as per Sky Sports (via GOAL), Leverkusen are eyeing a move for Ferguson - who's out with an ankle injury - with Boniface close to agreeing a deal over €50 million to join Ronaldo's club. The Nigerian has amassed 29 goals and 11 assists in nearly 50 games across competitions for Leverkusen, who had a historic campaign last season.

Having become the only team to win the Bundesliga unbeaten, Alonso's side's only defeat all season was a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final, denying them a historic unbeaten campaign.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Co. would benefit from the arrival of the prolific Boniface as they look to win the Saudi Pro League after successive runner-up finishes.

What Xabi Alonso has said about Victor Boniface potentially joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is seemingly prepared for life without Victor Boniface, who's all set to arrive at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who are fourth in the Saudi top flight after 17 games.

Boniface played a key role in Leverkusen's historic campaign last season, registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions. That included 14 goals and nine assists in 23 outings in the Bundesliga.

About Boniface's potential departure from the Bay Arena to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Alonso said (as per France 24):

"There are discussions with the club, and we need to wait. We're preparing without Boni. We will see.

"We need to wait a bit more, but our preparation is with the rest of our squad who are ready and fit and in good shape at the moment. It's the last Champions League game, and that's our focus."

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be 40-year-old Ronaldo is in the midst of another solid campaign. He has contributed 20 goals and three assists in 23 games across competitions, taking his career tally for club and country to 920.

Ronaldo's latest outing saw him score in Al-Nassr's 3-1 home win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League at the weekend. It marked the sixth time he scored in his last seven league outings.

