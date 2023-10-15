Premier League club plot move for Arsenal star previously lauded by Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly contemplating a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

After scoring 11 times across competitions for the Gunners in the 2021-22 season, the 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order due to a combination of poor form and injuries.

Smith Rowe was a peripheral figure in the Gunners' 2022-23 campaign - contributing just two assists in 14 games across competitions, starting none. The trend has continued this season, with the midfielder starting just once in six outings across competitions, making no goal contribution.

Despite being contracted with the Gunners till 2026, Smith Rowe, who was once praised by club legends Thierry Henry and Denis Bergkamp, faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Eddie Howe's side reckon Smith Rowe's lack of game time with the Gunners could facilitate his arrival at St. James' Park in January, as reported by the Mirror. Arteta said about his requirement from a No. 10 like Smith Rowe two years ago (as per Mirror):

"An incredible season for a number 10 of Arsenal means he needs to score 15 goals and give 10 assists. Then you are right up there with the top guys in Europe and in the league. He's (Smith Rowe) got the ability to do it but he hasn't done it."

Captain Martin Odegaard has sizzled in that role, with 15 goals and 10 assists last term, and four goals and an assist in 12 games. Considering the same, Smith Rowe's future could lie outside the Emirates.

The Magpies could look for an initial loan deal, but the Gunners might look for Smith Rowe's permanent departure, as he's seemingly surplus to requirements.

How has Emile Smith Rowe fared at Arsenal?

Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe was lauded as one of the stars of the future after his breakout 2021-22 campaign at Arsenal following his debut for the club in the 2018-19 campaign.

The 23-year-old, though, has failed to live up to his initial promise. Smith Rowe has 18 goals and 11 assists in 102 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

However, Smith Rowe hasn't scored for the club since the 2021-22 season in nearly 30 games across competitions. Unless he makes use of his limited opportunities, the Englishman is unlikely to move up the pecking order.