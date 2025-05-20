Premier League giants consider making offer for Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating making a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the summer of 2019.

Rodrygo, 24, has been a solid performer for Los Blancos, contributing 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 appearances across competitions. That includes 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across competitions - starting 38 - as Madrid are set to end the campaign without major silverware.

Despite being contracted to the Bernabeu till 2028, Rodrygo has attracted interest from the Blues, as per GOAL. The report says that the club have contacted the player's representatives ahead of a possible move when the summer transfer window opens.

However, as Rodrygo's current deal doesn't run out anytime soon, he wouldn't come cheap. Meanwhile, there were reports of the Brazilian's discontentment with his fellow attackers Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, but the player himself has quashed those talks. Nevertheless, there remains a chance that the Brazilian could leave the Bernabeu this summer.

On the season front, Carlo Ancelotti's side were bested by their arch-rivals Barcelona in all four El Clasicos, including a league double. The 4-3 defeat at the home of Barca earlier this month effectively ended Los Blancos' La Liga title defence as their quest for back-to-back league titles continues since 2008.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had an overall disappointing season despite being set for a top-2 La Liga finish and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's side's only title this season was a 2-0 win in Warsaw in the UEFA Super Cup over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta.

After a loss to Barca in the Supercopa Espana final - which followed a 4-0 humbling at home in the league, Madrid fell 3-2 in extra time to their arch-rivals in the Copa del Rey final before the aforementioned 4-2 league defeat at the Olimpic Lluis Companys. They were also eliminated by Arsenal, losing 5-1 on aggregate, in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Ancelotti's side bounced back from their league defeat at Barca by beating Mallorca 2-1 at home before overcoming 10-man Sevilla 1-0 away. They conclude their season at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday (May 24).

