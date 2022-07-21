Premier League side looking to sign 22-year-old Arsenal man on loan - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via Caught Offside).

Brighton could soon enter the market to sign a new left-back this summer. Their first-choice left-back Marc Cucurella is been pursued by Manchester City over the past few weeks. According to Sky Sports, the Seagulls have rejected City's £30 million bid for the Spanish left-back. They are demanding a fee of around £50 million for their star defender.

It's unclear for how long Brighton can keep hold of Cucurella, so they're already scouting the market for a replacement. According to the aforementioned source, the 22-year-old Tavares has been shortlisted by Graham Potter's side as an option.

Tavares arrived at the Emirates last summer from Benfica and has been a backup to Kieran Tierney. He struggled for regular game-time last season, making only 28 appearances across competitions.

His game time could decrease even more next season. That's because, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are close to snapping up City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko on a four-year contract.

Brighton, though, are not the only club interested in signing Tavares. Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille have also been linked with a move for the young left-back. However, Caught Offside says that Tavares has reservations over a move to France.

A move to Brighton would be excellent for him to kickstart his career in England following a slow start at Arsenal. Without Cucurella, Tavares can expect regular first-team football in Graham Potter's side, who usually play on the front foot.

Arsenal secure comfortable win over Orlando City in pre-season friendly

Mikel Arteta's side secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Orlando City in a pre-season friendly. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson were enough for the Gunners to continue their good run of form in pre-season.

Arsenal

Nurnberg

Everton

Orlando City



Another pre-season win



Another pre-season win

Arsenal will have one more game to play in the United States before they return to England. The Gunners will play their London rivals Chelsea on July 23 to wrap up their tour of the States.

The North London outfit will begin their Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5.

