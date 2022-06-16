Premier League side plotting surprise move for Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale - Reports

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a shock move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale this summer.

Bale, 32, has left the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season. Cardiff City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all been touted with making a move for the legendary Welsh winger (per The Sun).

A return to Tottenham Hotspur has also been reported, with Bale having spent the 2020-21 season on loan at the north London side. However, Nottingham Forest are the latest club to come into the mix, with BBC Sport reporting that Steve Cooper is considering a move for the veteran winger.

Forest were promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1999 and will look to consilidate themselves in the Premier League next season. Cooper oversaw a hugely impressive promotion via the playoff route as they now target the biggest signing in the club's history.

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams has spoken on what Bale would bring to the Premier League should he arrive in the English top tier (via BBC):

"With his quality, he can still definitely produce it in the Premier League. I'm sure he's got an idea of where he wants to go."

Bale has had a phenomenal career at Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for £90.9 million. He has made 258 appearances, scoring 106 goals and contributing 67 assists, winning the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga thrice.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale might not return to England

Wales vs Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Gareth Bale has plenty of options outside of English shores, including a potential move to the MLS.

MLS team DC United have been linked with the Real Madrid legend and have previously had one of Britain's greatest ever players playing for them. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney joined DC in 2020 and quickly became a huge hit in Washington.

Bale could follow suit, with MLS Soccer reporting in April that proposals had been exchanged between the Welsh forward and the MLS franchise.

Wherever Bale ends up, it's clear he is looking to be in top shape come the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year, Wales' first appearance in the quadrennial competition since 1958.

