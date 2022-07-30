Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape has permission to continue playing for club - Reports 

An unnamed Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will be allowed to continue playing for his club, according to The Daily Star. The player is on bail till October 4 as investigations continue.

The Metropolitan Police has said that they'll not take any further action for the alleged offence, which was committed in June last year. However, two further allegations are currently being investigated by the police.

According to the aforementioned source, the player has denied any wrongdoing and is available for selection in the Premier League. The player's club gave the following statement to the Guardian (via Daily Star):

"As stated previously, we have confirmed that the player denies the allegations. The police have issued a statement saying they are not taking any further action on one of the allegations, and the player has had his bail extended pending the outcome of their inquiries. There have been no charges laid, and the player can fulfil his professional commitments."

The statement continued:

"We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures. We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is no longer being investigated for one of the three alleged incidents.



The unamed player was part of his club's pre-season tour and is expected to compete in the Premier League as well. The Daily Star, however, added that should any of the charges turn out to be true, the player will be indefinitely suspended from the team.

This is the second time this year a player could be suspended by their club in the English top flight. Earlier this year, Manchester United suspended forward Mason Greenwood after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman. The England forward is still suspended and is not expected to take part next season.

New Premier League season kickstarts in a week

The new Premier League season will begin on Friday, August 5, with Arsenal travelling to Selhurst Park to face London rivals Crystal Palace.

Defending champions Manchester City will be in action on Sunday, August 7, away at West Ham United.

