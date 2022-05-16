PSG attacker Lionel Messi wants experienced Barcelona star to leave to consider Camp Nou return in 2023 - Reports

PSG star Lionel Messi has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in 2023 but reportedly wants the club to sell Gerard Pique first.

The Argentine left the Camp Nou last summer after 17 years, as the Blaugrana couldn't offer him a new deal without falling foul of La Liga financial fair play regulations. Messi eventually joined the Parisians on a free transfer but has struggled in his first campaign, netting only six goals in Ligue 1 and 11 across competitions.

The 34-year-old is now rumoured to be considering a return to Catalonia in 2023 after seeing out his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

His father, Jorge Messi, had fuelled speculation of a reunion when he said that the player could return to Barcelona one day. The club's director Mateu Alemany was asked if re-signing Messi was a possibility, to which he gave a cagey response, saying:

"I do not know the statements (what Jorge Messi said at the airport), and, I suppose that if they have something to say, they will tell us."

A few months ago, Barcelona manager Xavi said the 'door is open' for Messi's return, but according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, that could happen in one condition. Messi wants Pique sold before he arrives, as relations between the two players are rumoured to have broken down. The Argentina apparently didn't invite Pique to his farewell dinner.

The Spanish centre-back recently revealed he was heartbroken on Messi's departure and even admitted to crying. However, one of Messi's family members called him out for his duplicity.

Pique had apparently urged the club to sell Messi if they were to stand a chance of winning titles again. Local journalist Gerard Romero relayed the comments of Messi's relatives about Pique on Twitter:

“Gerard Piqué, you are so fake and shameless, that not only you didn’t cry, but you told mediocre Joan Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he had to sell Leo Messi."

He continued:

“That same Leo Messi who saved you from Zaragoza when nobody wanted you because you were resentful, envious and a bad teammate.”

Barcelona's Joan Laporte left with tough decision to make

If Messi indeed decides to return to Barcelona next summer, president Joan Laporte may have to let go of Pique, who is also a club icon and a legend.

Having been at the club since 2008, the centre-back has been a faithful servant of the La Liga giants and enjoys great support of fans. His contract runs till 2024, but Pique will be 36 by the end of the 2022-23 season and might consider retiring, sparing Laporta from making a tough choice.

