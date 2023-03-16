PSG considering legendary manager as potential replacement for Christophe Galtier in summer - Reports

According to Defensa Central. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to appoint Zinedine Zidane as Christophe Galtier's replacement in the summer. Galtier took charge of the Parisians in the summer.

He has since taken charge of Kylian Mbappe and Co. for 39 games. The Parisians have won 28 matches, drawn five and lost six.

The m Parisians are atop Ligue 1 with a healthy advantage over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. However, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 3-0 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich.

PSG were also eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Coup de France. Hence, it won't be surprising if president Nasser Aal-Khaelaifi looks for a new manager in the summer.

Zidane has emerged as a top target for the Parisians. The Frenchman did wonders during his two spells in charge of Real Madrid. Los Blancos won three UEFA Champions League trophies with Zidane at the helm.

Given the Parisians are looking to better their performance in the Champions League, a manager of Zidane's calibre with experience of winning the competition might be a good appointment.

According to the aforementioned report, Juventus are also interested in appointing their former player as their manager.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier refutes notion of disharmony in dressing room

After PSG's elimination from the Champions League Round of 16, reports emerged that the Parisians dressing room is not in harmony.

Galtier's team recently won their latest Ligue 1 clash against Brest 2-1. Speaking to the media after the win, the French coach dismissed any reports of a dressing room rift. He told Canal+ (via GOAL):

"Obviously there is this disappointment, but we have to get this championship title. There is unity, have no doubt about this unity. I am a coach who will fight with his team to get this 11th title."

The Parisians will return to action on Sunday (March 19) against Stade Rennais in a Ligue 1 home clash.

