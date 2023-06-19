Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Sergio Rico is out of coma and has been able to recognise his family. The Spanish shot-stopper was in critical condition after suffering a head injury in a recent horse accident.

Rico had to be kept in sedation, and there were growing concerns over his health. However, recent reports say that Rico is finally out of coma, and he was also able to recognise his family, which is a positive news.

PSGhub @PSGhub Sergio Rico has come out of his coma and is no longer under sedation. He even opened his eyes and recognised his family! 🧤 Sergio Rico has come out of his coma and is no longer under sedation. He even opened his eyes and recognised his family! @telecincoes 🚨 Sergio Rico has come out of his coma and is no longer under sedation. He even opened his eyes and recognised his family! @telecincoes 🇪🇸🧤

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico's wife posted an emotional social media message when the player was on coma. She wrote on Instagram:

"Don't leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can't, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life; we love you so much."

PSG players were very concerned about Sergio Rico

Sergio Rico's devastating injury was tough for the PSG squad to cope with. The Parisians showed great support to their Spanish player when he was in a critical condition in hospital.

The capital club won the Ligue 1 title this season. Manager Christophe Galtier said ahead of the team's final game against Clermont Foot that his players were constantly asking for updates regarding Rico (via GOAL):

"It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected. We’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife and those close to him."

Galtier added:

“The players keep asking for news. We need to have hope, stay positive and send our energy to Sergio, who’s a big lad who’s fighting. We need to believe in life, in medicine.”

Rico has been a part of the Parisians since 2020. He has made 24 appearances across competitions, keeping 14 clean sheets. Considering the seriousness of his injury, it could be a long time before he resumes his football career.

