PSG make player-plus-cash offer to sign Manchester United target: Reports

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to make a player-plus-cash offer for Manchester United-target Rasmus Hojlund. The Parisians are reportedly set to include Hugo Ekitike as a part of the deal to sign Hojlund.

The club are in discussion with Atalanta, but nothing has been decided yet, according to the aforementioned report. Hojlund was a key player for Atalanta last season, bagging ten goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions. He also struck six times in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers for Norway.

The Danish striker has emerged as a top transfer target for big European clubs, including Manchester United. The Red Devils have long been in negotiations with Atalanta regarding a move for Hojlund. PSG's interest, though, could change the situation.

The Parisians are looking to sign a new attacker after the legendary attacker Lionel Messi left on a free transfer to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Star striker Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a move away. Apart from Hojlund, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have also been touted as targets.

What Rooney said about Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reaching PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's level?

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's leader in attack last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He helped the club to a Carabao Cup win, FA Cup final and a third-placed Premier League finish.

Club record scorer Wayne Rooney has tipped Rashford on how he to reach the level of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The DC United manager said (via 90min) after Rashford agreed a new deal with United:

"I think Marcus Rashford is an incredible talent. I'm delighted he's signed a new deal. The next five years for him are going to be really important in his legacy because he can score a lot of goals, but if he really wants to go to that level which Mbappe and Haaland are at then he has to be the man to get Manchester United back to winning trophies and league titles. I hope he can do that."

Rooney added:

PSG's Mbappe and City's Haaland are two of the best talents in world football at the moment. While Rashford certainly has the talent, he needs to be more consistent to reach the duo's level.