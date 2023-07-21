PSG offer stunning €1 billion contract to Kylian Mbappe to keep him away from Real Madrid - Reports

PSG have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a stunning contract to try and turn the striker's head away from a Real Madrid move. The Ligue1 side have offered him €1 billion in wages over a ten-year contract.

As per Defensa Central, PSG have put a ten-year contract on Mbappe's table. They want to keep the Frenchman at the club, and the owners are ready to do everything possible to make that happen.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 side are not only looking to ensure that they do not lose the star for free next summer but also keep him at the club till the end of his career.

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his current contract and has admitted that he has no plans to sign a new deal. He wants to leave the club when his current deal expires and has already informed PSG via a letter. He told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

Kylian Mbappe has interest from Arsenal and Liverpool but is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid.

PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe but do not want him to leave for free

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that they want Kylian Mbappe to stay beyond this season. However, they're disappointed that the forward has publically admitted his desire not to extend his contract.

Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien that he was shocked at the comments from the Frenchman. He hinted that they were forced out of the striker:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free," he said. "That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free.

"It's very disappointing because Kylian (Mbappe) is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Kylian Mbappe's current contract – a two-year that he signed last summer - includes an option to extend his stay at PSG by another year.

However, his confirmation to not go ahead with the option means he enters the final 12 months of his contract, making him eligible to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 1, 2024.