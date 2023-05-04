PSG to ramp up security in front of training centre and houses of Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi following recent fan protests - Reports

PSG have reportedly ramped up security at their training ground and in front of the house of Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Ligue1 side want to protect their players after fan protests on Wednesday.

Reports of Messi leaving were not taken well by PSG fans, who reached the club office in large numbers to protest against the Argentine. Another group turned up at Neymar's house and demanded that he leave the club in the summer.

The French champions were not happy with the fans and asked them to respect the players during a crucial period. They released a statement:

"Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour."

L'Equipe has reported that the club is ramping up security at the training group and the homes of their two star players to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's incidents.

Former PSG player lambasts Neymar and Lionel Messi

Former Parisians player Jerome Rotten has not been a fan of Neymar and Lionel Messi and has constantly taken shots at the two. He reckons that the two players do not care about PSG and should not be at the club.

He said about Neymar on RMC Sports:

"Galtier? Neymar betrayed him as he betrays everyone. There is the famous sentence: 'You, you believe in me, I will give you everything this year. We're going to win it all.' Neymar said that to Galtier in August. Neymar made him some sort of promise, and he did the same to Campos in Japan."

He said about Messi:

"I have no words. It's completely out of place. That's how much he doesn't give a damn about the world since he arrived. He didn't come for the right reasons; he only came for the financial conditions. In Barcelona, we know very well why he left. They could no longer pay him the way they paid him. There was such a huge deficit that they had to part with it."

Messi is close to leaving, while Neymar is reportedly a target for Manchester United.

