PSG ready to accept €200 million offer from Saudi Pro League giants for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

PSG are ready to accept a €200 million offer for Kylian Mbappe from Al-Hilal, according to reports. The French champions have put Mbappe up for sale in the ongoing transfer window after leaving him out of their pre-season tour of Japan.

The 24-year-old has decided that he won't trigger the option of extending his contract by another year. That has forced the Parisians to sell him off this summer instead of losing him for free next year.

They are open to listening to offers from all clubs, and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have submitted a whopping bid worth €200 million for Mbappe. If he remains firm against extending his terms with PSG till July 31, the club are set to accept the offer, according to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

That would make him the latest star to join the Blue Waves from Europe, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic already signed this summer.

Hawkins also that the final decision rests with the player, who's closely linked with Real Madrid once again. The Spanish giants were on the brink of signing him in 2022 before PSG tied him down to a bumper new contract. It made him the highest paid player in the world and also gave him the power to have a say in their decision-making process related to transfers.

His future for the next few years appeared stable, but Mbappe could be on the move following his decision not to extend his contract beyond 2024. The Frenchman joined PSG in 2017 for a record €180 million transfer from AS Monaco. He has netted a club record 212 goals from 260 appearances across competitions and won 12 titles.

Is it the right time for Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG?

Kylian Mbappe has achieved plenty over the last six years at PSG. He's their all-time top-scorer and led them to five Ligue 1 titles. Quite remarkably, the Frenchman also picked up the domestic Golden Boot in each of the last five season. He's just too good for the league, and needs a new challenge.

Moreover, the player yearns for Champions League success, something that has eluded him thus far. Given the Parisians' repeated failures in the competition, it will be in the best interest of Mbappe to pursue the big ol' ears elsewhere.

However, with Al Hilal also in the mix for his services, it will be interesting to see if the star leaves Europe at this stage of his career.