PSG reignite interest in Barcelona star - Reports 

As per Barca Universal, PSG could reignite their interest in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with the La Liga giants expires in June. The Frenchman was linked with the Parisians in January, but a move never materialised, and Dembele ended up staying at the Camp Nou.

However, with just over two months of his contract left with the Blaugrana, his future is now once again the subject of speculation. Though his form has improved lately, there's no word on his extension with the club, making an exit likely with each passing week.

It was widely claimed that the 24-year-old had reached a verbal agreement with PSG in principle over a move.

GOAL France now reports that the Parisians director Leonardo is looking to push ahead by resuming talks with the forward's representatives. PSG's interest in Dembele stems from the possibility of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Mbappe's contract with the Ligue 1 giants ends at the end of the season, and he hasn't committed himself to the Parc des Princes yet, fuelling transfer rumours. Angel Di Maria is also expected to leave the French capital once his contract expires, so that would leave another void in the Parisians' attack.

Even though the Parisians have Lionel Messi and Neymar, they could still use another forward as they hope to bring Dembele back to his native country. His career failed to take off due to recurring injuries since a historic €105 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The relationship between him and Barcelona also broke down when he refused to accept a pay cut to sign a new deal, infuriating manager Xavi, who issued him an ultimatum (as per Daily Mail).

However, tensions appear to have thawed once again, with Dembele breathing a new lease of life into his career by delivering improved performances. Since February 20, he has made nine assists in seven league games, with no other player in the division registering more, while also scoring once.

PSG target Ousmane Dembele doesn't rule out Barcelona extension

Although he has not signed a new contract with Barcelona yet, Dembele hasn't ruled out the possibility of extending his stay at the Camp Nou.

His renewed form must have helped the winger change his mind, and talks are expected to take place between the two parties in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how this long-winding saga pans out.

