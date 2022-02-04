PSG star Sergio Ramos may be forced to retire due to recurring injuries - Reports

PSG star Sergio Ramos has struggled to stay fit since his move from Real Madrid to Paris this season. The Spaniard has barely featured for Les Parisiens this season, and now there are concerns regarding his fitness.

In a recent interview with Le Parisien, former French national team doctor Jean-Marcel Ferret discussed Ramos' injuries. He opined that the Spaniard could be forced to retire due to his recurring calf injuries.

Ramos became one of the best centre-backs in the world during his 16-year stint with Los Blancos. The Spaniard, who made 671 appearances for Madrid, won five La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles, becoming one of La Liga's top goalscoring defenders.

However, the 36-year-old did not extend his contract with Madrid, as the club only offered him a one-year deal when the player insisted on having a two-year one. Ramos subsequently joined PSG last summer, with the club offering him a two-year contract.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎖| Sergio Ramos has a low-grade right calf muscle injury. He will have to observe a rest period before a new evaluation scheduled for the middle of next week. PSG - Real Madrid is in 16 days.





Experts praised PSG for bringing the Spanish international to the club, as Ramos had some great qualities that were lacking in the team's dressing room. However, Ramos hasn't been able to create the desired impact due to recurring injuries he has had this season. The 36-year-old has only made five appearances for the Parisians, and has missed 23 games this season.

During his interaction with Les Parisiens about Ramos's physical condition, Jean-Marcel Ferret said that the Spaniard's calf muscles may have turned stiff. That could be the reason why he is getting frequently injured. The doctor also added how these injuries could eventually force Ramos to retire from the game, saying:

"The injuries are very difficult because you can never predict how they will evolve. It's all about the configuration of the calf muscle. You have to consider how the muscle has aged, given the blows Ramos has taken in career while playing at the highest level for 19 seasons and how much that has weakened his calves."

Sergio Ramos could miss PSG's Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos' stint with PSG has been severely curtailed due to injuries. However, fans were excited to watch the Spaniard play after recovering from an injury he suffered before the start of the season.

Since his recovery, Ramos made a few appearances for the Parisians, and was slowly gaining momentum. However, the 36-year-old got injured again during a recent training session.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid PSG fears to be without Sergio Ramos against Real Madrid, optimism is not very high. PSG fears to be without Sergio Ramos against Real Madrid, optimism is not very high. @le_Parisien_PSG via @hadrien_grenier 🇪🇸 PSG fears to be without Sergio Ramos against Real Madrid, optimism is not very high. @le_Parisien_PSG via @hadrien_grenier https://t.co/eYvcT44sgg

Now, according to a recent update from Marca, the former Real Madrid star could miss the crucial Champions League Round of 16 first leg against his former club.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn't seem optimistic about Ramos recovering in time for the first leg. That could be a huge blow for the Parisians, as Ramos is a player who can make a difference in clutch games.

