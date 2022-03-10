PSG stars Neymar and Donnarumma involved in dressing room altercation after Real Madrid defeat - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma reportedly had a massive row in the club's dressing room. This came after their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last night (9 March)

According to Marca, Neymar and Donnarumma were involved in a 'heated discussion' and almost exchanged blows. The Brazilian winger and the Italian shot-stopper had to be separated by their teammates.

PSG headed into their game against Madrid with a 1-0 aggregate advantage from the first leg in Paris. The French giants were heavy favorites to progress to the quarter-finals, especially after Kylian Mbappe gave them the lead in the 39th minute of the game in Madrid.

With a 2-0 aggregate lead with less than 30 minutes to go, the visitors were seemingly in cruise control. However, Karim Benzema scored a rather fortuitous equalizer in the 61st minute, capitalizing on a 'brain-fade' moment from PSG custodian Donnarumma.

The 2021 Yashin trophy winner took more time than expected on the ball in the six-yard box with Benzema lurking. Eventually Benzema caught up with him and the ball landed straight to the feet of Vinicius Jr., who laid it in the Frenchman's path to fire home. Benzema then brought Madrid on level terms 15 minutes later.

However, Benzema was not done for the night yet. The 34-year-old completed a sensational hat-trick just two minutes later, as Madrid sensationally overturned a 0-2 aggregate deficit to take a 3-2 lead in just 17 minutes. Los Blancos held onto their lead as the French giants endured yet another setback in the continental competition.

Tensions began to rise in PSG's dressing room after the game. Neymar reportedly blamed Donnarumma for Benzema's opener. Donnarumma blamed Neymar for losing possession in the build-up to Real Madrid's second goal, allowing the hosts to level the aggregate score.

PSG's Champions League defeat could lead to Mauricio Pochettino's ouster

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The Parisians' elimination from the Champions League could prove to be costly for manager Mauricio Pochettino. Although the Parisians are expected to romp to their eighth Ligue 1 title in ten years on a canter, the team's performances have been largely underwhelming.

Les Parisiens' domestic dominance has largely been due to having world-class players in their ranks and the lack of competition and quality in the French top flight. However, that has not translated to success on the UEFA Champions League stage.

utdreport @utdreport @JBurtTelegraph] The future of Mauricio Pochettino as PSG’s head coach is hanging by a thread, further raising the likelihood that he will seek to become #mufc ’s next manager #mulive The future of Mauricio Pochettino as PSG’s head coach is hanging by a thread, further raising the likelihood that he will seek to become #mufc’s next manager #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph]

Pochettino's side finished second to Manchester City in the group stage. That set up a blockbuster Round of 16 showdown with 13-time winners Real Madrid, where they spectacularly imploded despite being in the ascendancy.

Failure to conquer Europe could be the final nail in Pochettino's coffin, as the Champions League is one competition the club's owners desperately covet.

